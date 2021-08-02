checkAd

Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Spikes CBDX Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:37  |  19   |   |   

Spikes CBDX Opens New Accounts

Longwood, FL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, partners with new wholesale accounts in Shelby, NC and Gainesville, FL. 

The Company hits the ground running after the launch of the new Delta-8 product selling through the first purchase order. The Spikes CBDX team grows sales with new wholesale account, Bradley Sports in Shelby, NC. Bradley Sports has ties with Chairman of the Board, Brandon Spikes, and wants to be a part of expanding the brand. 

Additionally, the Company grows sales of the entire Spikes CBDX lineup with new partner Sacred Leaf Shops at 3743 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607. Sacred Leaf is a CBD store located near the University of Florida, where Brandon Spikes will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this October.

Branded Legacy’s Vice President Matthew Nichols quotes, “The Spikes CBDX team has been collaborating on the expansion strategy, and we believe these partnerships are great starting points to grow Spikes CBDX revenues where Brandon Spikes has significant impact.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships. 

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com

(407)585-0840

info@brandedlegacy.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Spikes CBDX Sales Spikes CBDX Opens New AccountsLongwood, FL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board