checkAd

Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:42  |  32   |   |   

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL) (“RTSL” or the “Company”), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of a convertible promissory note with a principal amount of $1.9 million and warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, which will result in total gross proceeds of approximately $1.7 million. The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The convertible promissory note and warrants (and shares of common stock underlying the convertible promissory note and warrants) are being offering in a private placement and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the FDA.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Our products contain zero THC.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL) (“RTSL” or the “Company”), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board