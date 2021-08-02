Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL) (“RTSL” or the “Company”), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of a convertible promissory note with a principal amount of $1.9 million and warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, which will result in total gross proceeds of approximately $1.7 million. The closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions.

The convertible promissory note and warrants (and shares of common stock underlying the convertible promissory note and warrants) are being offering in a private placement and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the FDA.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act). Our products contain zero THC.