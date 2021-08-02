checkAd

Transaction in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 26 July to Friday 30 July:                        

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 93,359   1,382,285,546
26 July 2021 144 16,988.1944 2,446,300
27 July 2021 502 16,863.4064 8,465,430
28 July 2021 603 16,756.9154 10,104,420
29 July 2021 904 16,532.2345 14,945,140
30 July 2021 600 16,657.4833 9,994,490
Total 26-30 July Friday 2,753   45,955,780
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,917 16,692.9822 48,693,429
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 50,603   854,225,879
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 99,029   1,476,934,755
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
