Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Cincinnati and Indianapolis metropolitan markets, today announced that James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference to be held August 3rd to 5th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on August 4th. Management’s discussion materials used at this conference will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, by August 4th.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.1 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890




