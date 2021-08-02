checkAd

DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 15:45  |  18   |   |   

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS" or the "Company") (NYSE American:DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, …

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS" or the "Company") (NYSE American:DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, announced today that its subsidiary, DSS Biomedical International, Inc. ("DSS Biomedical"), completed a $1 million equity investment in Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas"), a clinical-stage company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers.

"We continue to demonstrate our commitment to addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness through key strategic investments," stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. "With a rich pipeline of promising assets, Vivacitas provides significant upside potential."

Vivacitas Oncology Inc. focuses on developing new treatment options to treat cancers resistant to currently available therapies. It originated in 2015 with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and the endorsement of Infusion 51a, LP (infusion51a.com), an impact investment fund designed to create value in underappreciated companies from the Precision Medicine and Biotech industry.

Vivacitas' lead development candidate (AR-67) is a novel lipophilic next-generation camptothecin (Topiosomerase-1 enzyme inhibitor) compound with the potential to deliver improved efficacy and tolerability, employing a proprietary synthesis method.

AR-67 has in vitro, Phase I, and Phase II data in multiple solid tumor types. For instance, it has demonstrated potential improvement in progression-free survival (6-29 months) in glioblastoma patients, while significantly reducing severe side effects usually associated with this drug class (e.g., grade 4 diarrhea). Jeffrey Stephens, founder, CEO and director of Infusion 51a and board member of Vivacitas Oncology said "Vivacitas Oncology is excited to work with DSS and the Impact BioMedical team as we continue to execute on our efforts to expand Vivacitas operations and develop new treatment options for cancer patients worldwide."

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS and a unique technology source, developer, and business partner in addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

Seite 1 von 3
Document Security Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS" or the "Company") (NYSE American:DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Peninsular Malaysia Assets Acquisition Complete
Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering ...
SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants ...
IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...