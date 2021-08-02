checkAd

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Exton Consulting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:59  |  50   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Exton Consulting, a French consulting firm providing banking strategy support to financial services clients across Europe. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Exton Consulting on June 18, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005043/en/

Exton Consulting is now part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exton Consulting is now part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Paris, France, Exton Consulting helps executive boards at major banks and insurance companies successfully manage growth and transformation projects that create new value for their clients in various markets across Europe.

The team of approximately 150 highly skilled professionals is joining Accenture’s Financial Services industry group. It will strengthen its ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies, covering all aspects of their transformation projects including strategy, design, technology, and operations.

Accenture’s Financial Services industry group helps retail, commercial and investment banks, payments providers, wealth and asset managers, exchanges and insurers and reinsurers boost innovation; address business, technology and regulatory challenges; and improve operational performance to build trust and engagement with customers and grow more profitably and securely.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Completes Acquisition of Exton Consulting Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Exton Consulting, a French consulting firm providing banking strategy support to financial services clients across Europe. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Exton Consulting on June 18, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:19 UhrAccenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Ethica Consulting Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Accenture Acquires Openmind in Italy to Help Clients Reimagine Commerce Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Accenture to Acquire HRC Retail Advisory to Expand Retail Strategy Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Accenture Federal Services Wins $729M U.S. Army Enterprise Resource Planning Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Accenture Named Leader for Application and Digital Services in Banking by Analyst Firm Everest Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Openminded
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight, Expanding Enterprise Workforce Management Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten