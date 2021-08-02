Accenture Completes Acquisition of Exton Consulting

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed its acquisition of Exton Consulting , a French consulting firm providing banking strategy support to financial services clients across Europe. Accenture announced its intent to acquire Exton Consulting on June 18, 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Exton Consulting is now part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Paris, France, Exton Consulting helps executive boards at major banks and insurance companies successfully manage growth and transformation projects that create new value for their clients in various markets across Europe.

The team of approximately 150 highly skilled professionals is joining Accenture’s Financial Services industry group. It will strengthen its ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies, covering all aspects of their transformation projects including strategy, design, technology, and operations.

Accenture’s Financial Services industry group helps retail, commercial and investment banks, payments providers, wealth and asset managers, exchanges and insurers and reinsurers boost innovation; address business, technology and regulatory challenges; and improve operational performance to build trust and engagement with customers and grow more profitably and securely.

