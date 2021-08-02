Zevia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) (NYSE:ZVIA) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on August 12, 2021 followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ or directly at the following link:

