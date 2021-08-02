checkAd

Zevia to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) (NYSE:ZVIA) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on August 12, 2021 followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ or directly at the following link:
https://link.edgepilot.com/s/46ded403/cQv7KavjsEegnIOBRhDxBA?u=https:/ ....

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days following the call at Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/. A copy of the earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures will also be available on Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

