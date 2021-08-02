checkAd

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 16:03  |  21   |   |   

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: IVH) (the “Fund”) today announced a monthly distribution of $0.075 per common share.

The distribution schedule is as follows:

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount

August 16, 2021

August 17, 2021

August 31, 2021

$0.075 per share

 

The distribution is expected to be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends). The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information, which is based on estimates, and the final determination of such amount will be made in early 2022 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset values (NAVs), which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. At the time of sale, shares may have a market price that is below NAV, and may be worth less than the original investment upon their sale.

The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) may carry a greater risk of nonpayment of interest or principal than higher rated bonds. Loans (including loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments) carry other risks, including the risk of insolvency of the lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized, may be subject to restrictions on resale and sometimes trade infrequently on the secondary market.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and future distributions may be different. This or future distributions may also be paid from net realized gains from portfolio investments, unrealized gains, or in certain cases, a return of principal (non-taxable distributions).

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. In the US, retail investors recognize our Delaware Funds by Macquarie as one of the longest standing mutual fund families, with more than 90 years in existence. Macquarie Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.

Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

2021 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.

