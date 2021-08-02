checkAd

Square Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Square, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SQ

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) and Afterpay Limited is fair to Square shareholders. Afterpay shareholders are expected to receive Square common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Square shareholders are expected to own approximately 81.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Square shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Square and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Square shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Square shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Square shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Wertpapier


