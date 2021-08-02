F-star Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on August 12, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that it will release earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 before market open on August 12, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors and News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations. To join by phone, participants may dial 1-833-471-0868 in the US/Canada or 1-914-987-7751 for international calls or 0800 0288438 or 0203 1070289 for the United Kingdom, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.