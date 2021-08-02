checkAd

F-star Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 16:10  |  22   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that it will release earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 before market open on August 12, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors and News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations. To join by phone, participants may dial 1-833-471-0868 in the US/Canada or 1-914-987-7751 for international calls or 0800 0288438 or 0203 1070289 for the United Kingdom, at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days from the call and may be accessed in the Investors & News/Events and Presentations section on the F-star Therapeutics website.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company’s goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²) format, F-star’s mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit https://www.f-star.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com

For media inquiries
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
617-510-4373
Shik.Helen10@gmail.com





