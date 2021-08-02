The Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”,AB (registered office at Sedos str. 35, Telšiai, company code 180240752, hereinafter referred to as “the Company”), held on the 2 nd of August, 2021, adopted decisions on all the items on the agenda (the decisions are attached hereto), also the new wording of the Articles of Association is attached.

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB of the 2nd of August, 2021

