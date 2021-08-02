checkAd

SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Company Awarded Gold Rating by EcoVadis for its Sustainability Commitment

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates, has received a gold rating for corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. This year, SI Group was ranked among the top 5 percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis sustainability rating - gold

EcoVadis' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scorecards rate suppliers' environmental, ethical, and social practices across 190 commodities and 150 countries. The EcoVadis methodology covers 21 individual criteria across four themes, including: environment; labor & human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement. The methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000. For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com. 

SI Group is constantly striving to find sustainable solutions in the development, manufacture, and application of its chemical products. "Our EcoVadis rating reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. We recognize we have an opportunity to make widespread impact through innovative chemistries and our actions as a company," said David Bradley, President & CEO at SI Group. "We look forward to working with our leading customers to focus not only on performance but also the sustainability of our products."

Earlier this year, SI Group expanded the role of Mike Farnell, SVP, General Counsel to include Chief Sustainability Officer to build upon SI Group's sustainability foundation and continue to progress as a sustainability leader in the chemical industry.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 190 purchasing categories and 150 countries.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, pharmaceutical, and industrial resins industries. Headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 24 facilities on five continents, serving customers in 90 countries with 2,800 employees worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

