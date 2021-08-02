checkAd

Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that Rick Gomez, Vice President of Corporate Development, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.

About Watsco, Inc.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 655 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

The Company believes there is long-term opportunity to be a significant participant and contributor in efforts to address climate change. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below current government-mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards, resulting in higher energy use and costs to homeowners. Sales of higher-efficiency replacement systems have long been a fundamental opportunity in Watsco’s marketplace. Watsco plans to actively collaborate with its OEM partners and key stakeholders to lead these ongoing efforts in its marketplace. Additional information about Watsco may be found at www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan 
Executive Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com





