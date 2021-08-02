checkAd

Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 16:30  |  27   |   |   

Partnership launches on 50th anniversary of the world's longest-running, women-only professional tennis tournament that takes place August 2-8, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or …

Partnership launches on 50th anniversary of the world's longest-running, women-only professional tennis tournament that takes place August 2-8, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San José. From August 2-8, 2021, all tournament visitors and employees will be able to charge their mobile devices, including cell phones, earbuds and laptops, using Charge's new portable Powerbank technology.

"We are delighted to launch our partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Charge's portable Powerbanks will allow visitors and employees to charge their mobile devices as they use them, allowing them to focus on enjoying tennis instead of worrying about running out of juice," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Powerbanks will be placed throughout the stadium. After downloading the Charge App from the App Store or Google Play, users simply scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk to sign in. Users can then take the small, portable Powerbank unit with them as it charges their devices, and they can also use their devices as they are being charged. Powerbanks can be returned to any kiosk location at the event.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which is owned and operated by IMG, is a WTA 500 level event featuring the best women's tennis players in the world. Held on the campus of San José University, the event was co-founded by tennis legend Billie Jean King in 1971 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In addition to King, former tournament champions include Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.

To become a Charge Powerbank venue, venue operators and business owners can request a Powerbank kiosk at charge.us/powerbank. Once it has arrived and is plugged into a power source, the kiosk will be ready for customer or employee rental. Charge Enterprises will install, manage, and maintain the kiosks at no cost to the venue operator. There is no complicated on-boarding or installation process; simply place the kiosk in your venue in a place that customers can easily access it and plug it in; all the users need to do is download the Charge Powerbank App and follow the instructions.

Seite 1 von 3
Charge Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Partnership launches on 50th anniversary of the world's longest-running, women-only professional tennis tournament that takes place August 2-8, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Peninsular Malaysia Assets Acquisition Complete
Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering ...
SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants ...
IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) ...
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Charge Enterprises July 2021 Shareholder Letter
Accesswire | Analysen