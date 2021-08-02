Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Partnership launches on 50th anniversary of the world's longest-running, women-only professional tennis tournament that takes place August 2-8, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced a partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San José. From August 2-8, 2021, all tournament visitors and employees will be able to charge their mobile devices, including cell phones, earbuds and laptops, using Charge's new portable Powerbank technology.

"We are delighted to launch our partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Charge's portable Powerbanks will allow visitors and employees to charge their mobile devices as they use them, allowing them to focus on enjoying tennis instead of worrying about running out of juice," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Powerbanks will be placed throughout the stadium. After downloading the Charge App from the App Store or Google Play, users simply scan the QR code on any Powerbank kiosk to sign in. Users can then take the small, portable Powerbank unit with them as it charges their devices, and they can also use their devices as they are being charged. Powerbanks can be returned to any kiosk location at the event.

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which is owned and operated by IMG, is a WTA 500 level event featuring the best women's tennis players in the world. Held on the campus of San José University, the event was co-founded by tennis legend Billie Jean King in 1971 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In addition to King, former tournament champions include Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.

To become a Charge Powerbank venue, venue operators and business owners can request a Powerbank kiosk at charge.us/powerbank . Once it has arrived and is plugged into a power source, the kiosk will be ready for customer or employee rental. Charge Enterprises will install, manage, and maintain the kiosks at no cost to the venue operator. There is no complicated on-boarding or installation process; simply place the kiosk in your venue in a place that customers can easily access it and plug it in; all the users need to do is download the Charge Powerbank App and follow the instructions.