VIVIS-Brand CBD Products Will Be Available at Festival Foods Flagship Store

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) announces it has been officially accepted in a well-known Wisconsin grocery company for Neutra's CBD products to be sold at its stores, starting initially with the chain's flagship location on August 9, 2021. This means that Festival Food shoppers can find and buy VIVIS-branded items at the company's Onalaska store, about halfway between Madison, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis. The hope is to expand into all 34 stores in the upcoming months.

"We are happy to say that our products will be found at Festival Foods," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "By establishing a market presence in western Wisconsin, we can show other large-scale Midwestern retailers they have a lot to gain by partnering with us. Their shoppers now have easy access to quality, lab-tested CBD products that can offer many benefits. It should drive long-term business opportunities for Neutra and Festival Foods."

This is the result of Neutra's national sales team, formed late last year to pursue new sales and marketing venues for the company and its wholly owned VIVIS subsidiary. The national sales team is currently pursuing similar deals with several retail chains in the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic areas.

Festival Foods is a family- and employee-owned grocery chain. The 70-year-old company operates 35 stores specializing in providing high-quality consumer products. This made it a natural focus for Neutra and VIVIS, as one of VIVIS' key market differentiators is that it is lab-tested for quality, potency and consistency.

Earlier this summer, Neutra began selling VIVIS-brand products at a Pasadena, Texas, pharmacy. The company also reported its recently acquired Deity Wellness subsidiary recorded more than 2,000 early orders for Delta-8-infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. in just two days.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

