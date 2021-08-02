Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While vehicle interiors might be an obvious target for emerging technologies based on printed/flexible electronics, there are also plenty of opportunities for vehicle exteriors. These range from transparent heaters to solar panels, and benefit from attributes as varied as transparency, conformality, low weight, and tunable absorption spectra.

EVs create requirement for transparent heaters

Cameras and LIDAR in autonomous vehicles or advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) will always require a clear view of the road. This means ensuring that a transparent cover over the sensor is free of mist/frost is essential. While simple, this requirement is significantly more challenging in an electric vehicle since there is far less residual heat generated than with a conventional combustion engine. A similar argument applies to LED headlights – since they are much more efficient than halogen bulbs insufficient waste heat is generated to melt ice on the headlight covers.

The solution to this challenge is to develop transparent heaters. This can be achieved by embedding printed metal wiring via in-mold electronics (IME), or by using transparent conductors such as silver nanowires, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), or metal mesh. Over time these technologies are likely to fall in price, enabling them to be applied to windows as well, making scraping ice off car windows a thing of the past.

Connected cars require integrated antennas

Vehicles become more connected every year, necessitating multiple antennas to cover multiple frequency bands. One approach is to integrate these antennas into plastic body panels, which could be achieved using either in-mold electronics or by printing directly onto 3D surfaces.

Another non-metallic area of vehicles that can be utilized for antennas is windows. This approach would clearly require transparent conductors. Possible transparent conductor material choices, all of which can be printed, include silver nanowires, carbon nanotubes, fine metal mesh, and even very thin layers of particle free ink.

Hybrid SWIR for ADAS

ADAS and autonomous vehicles will require a continuous stream of information about their surroundings. Such data is likely to originate from multiple sources such as LIDAR, RADAR, and cameras to increase redundancies, an approach known as sensor fusion.

This demand for a range of sensors creates an opportunity for hybrid short-wave infra-red (SWIR) sensors, which require a layer of printed semiconducting material on top of a CMOS readout circuit. The printed layer can either be an organic semiconductor or quantum dots, with the aim in both cases of extending the spectral sensitivity beyond that of silicon into the SWIR region.