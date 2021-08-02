Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth

- A Fact.MR survey on sales of anti-settling agents offers detailed analysis on the key growth drivers and trends affecting demand. The survey also provides insights into the competitive landscape of global anti-settling agents market, identifying key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-settling agent market is projected to grow 1.5X at 4.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Driven by increasing paint consumption and rising construction projects, the market has been forecast to register 2.9% year on year growth, reaching total 74 KT in 2021. Overall valuation of the market stood at US$ 211 Mn in 2020. Historically, sales grew at 2.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Inorganic anti-settling agent sales have risen by 3% reach 29 KT and organic anti-settling agents registered growth at 2.9% to reach 46 KT in 2021. It is estimated that the demand for natural anti-settling agents will accelerate at high pace in coming years due to rising inclination towards low emission products.

Anti-settlings agents have several end-use applications. Rising urbanization and increasing development in emerging economies have influenced demand for anti-settling agents in the construction and building industry. Demand from construction projects in developing economies have projected to grow at a positive pace, accounting over 3/5 of overall global market revenue.

Rising construction projects and renovation of existing buildings are key factors driving sales of anti-settling agents. Construction market is expected to grow 16% to total valuation of US$ 1,515 Bn in 2021 and US$ 1,819 Bn by 2025. This is expected to present a conducive environment for the expansion of the anti-settling agents in the coming years.

Key companies across the globe are focusing on product development and new innovations of inorganic and organic anti-settling agents to cater to the demand for raw materials that will help curb carbon footprint of construction activities. They also are prioritizing expansion of sustainable production plants and lowering emissions. As a result, production of eco-friendly anti-settling agents is gaining traction.