Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces August 25, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Volta Industries, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 16:46  |  40   |   |   

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR) (“TortoiseCorp II”) today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to approve the pending business combination between TortoiseCorp II and Volta Industries, Inc. (“Volta Charging”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting.

TortoiseCorp II filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to its business combination with Volta Charging (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and began mailing it to shareholders on August 2, 2021. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus is being mailed  to TortoiseCorp II’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2021.

Every vote is important and TortoiseCorp II encourages all shareholders to make their voice heard by voting online or by mail as soon as possible, regardless of the number of shares held.

TortoiseCorp II shareholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, or have questions regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting may contact TortoiseCorp II’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers call collect at (203) 658-9400) or by email at SNPR.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About TortoiseCorp II

TortoiseCorp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TortoiseCorp II’s expertise spans across the entire energy and infrastructure value chain. TortoiseCorp II’s strategy is to combine with a company to take advantage of the global opportunities created by the energy transition including clean energy generation and storage, alternative fuels and transportation, technological advances and changes in energy policies. To learn more, visit www.tortoisespac.com.

