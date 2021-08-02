checkAd

The Stagwell Group Announces the Successful Combination of Stagwell Marketing Group With MDC Partners, Forming Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ STGW)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

The Stagwell Group is pleased to announce the formal combination (the “Combination”) of Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC and MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”). The combined company is called Stagwell Inc. (“Stagwell”) and will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange (NASDAQ:STGW) starting August 3. Shares of MDC will trade on Nasdaq under this new ticker.

“In 2015, I started Stagwell with a vision to create a digital-first, collaborative, founder-led alternative to the holding companies that was focused on delivering what modern marketers need. We started with an idea and a great investor; less than six years later, we take the next step as a publicly traded, $2B company with over 10,000 global employees offering every service CMOs deserve,” says Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc. “Stagwell brings together storied creative talent with the digital-first expertise required to succeed in today’s world. We thank our investors, managers and the shareholders of MDC Partners for their support.”

Stagwell now includes renowned brands including creative agencies such as 72 and Sunny, Anomaly, Doner and Forsman & Bodenfors, cutting edge digital transformation firms including Code and Theory, YML and Instrument, media powerhouses Assembly, ForwardPMX and Gale, public relations leaders Allison+Partners, SKDK and Hunter, and market research firms the Harris Poll and NRG. The combined company is expected to generate between $2.135 billion and $2.180 billion in total revenue and between $372 million and $387 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 on a pro forma basis including $30 million of projected synergies. Stagwell’s clients include best-in-class marketers such as P&G, Nike, and Google.

“We are pleased to bring these iconic companies under one roof and to work with the outstanding managers who lead them. Stagwell will bring technology and talent together in a way that will drive results for our clients and provide opportunity to the amazing people across the network,” says Jay Leveton, President of Stagwell.

“We are excited to conclude this transaction with MDC Partners. As Stagwell trades on the public market, investors should take note of the core elements that make this deal so attractive. We are focused on value creation – driven by prudent financial management, concentration on sustainable growth and the development of technology products to deliver shareholder value,” says Jason Reid, Chief Investment Officer at Stagwell.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Stagwell Group Announces the Successful Combination of Stagwell Marketing Group With MDC Partners, Forming Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ STGW) The Stagwell Group is pleased to announce the formal combination (the “Combination”) of Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC and MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”). The combined company is called Stagwell Inc. (“Stagwell”) and will trade on the Nasdaq stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste