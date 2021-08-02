“In 2015, I started Stagwell with a vision to create a digital-first, collaborative, founder-led alternative to the holding companies that was focused on delivering what modern marketers need. We started with an idea and a great investor; less than six years later, we take the next step as a publicly traded, $2B company with over 10,000 global employees offering every service CMOs deserve,” says Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc. “Stagwell brings together storied creative talent with the digital-first expertise required to succeed in today’s world. We thank our investors, managers and the shareholders of MDC Partners for their support.”

The Stagwell Group is pleased to announce the formal combination (the “Combination”) of Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings LLC and MDC Partners Inc. (“MDC”). The combined company is called Stagwell Inc. (“Stagwell”) and will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange (NASDAQ:STGW) starting August 3. Shares of MDC will trade on Nasdaq under this new ticker.

Stagwell now includes renowned brands including creative agencies such as 72 and Sunny, Anomaly, Doner and Forsman & Bodenfors, cutting edge digital transformation firms including Code and Theory, YML and Instrument, media powerhouses Assembly, ForwardPMX and Gale, public relations leaders Allison+Partners, SKDK and Hunter, and market research firms the Harris Poll and NRG. The combined company is expected to generate between $2.135 billion and $2.180 billion in total revenue and between $372 million and $387 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 on a pro forma basis including $30 million of projected synergies. Stagwell’s clients include best-in-class marketers such as P&G, Nike, and Google.

“We are pleased to bring these iconic companies under one roof and to work with the outstanding managers who lead them. Stagwell will bring technology and talent together in a way that will drive results for our clients and provide opportunity to the amazing people across the network,” says Jay Leveton, President of Stagwell.

“We are excited to conclude this transaction with MDC Partners. As Stagwell trades on the public market, investors should take note of the core elements that make this deal so attractive. We are focused on value creation – driven by prudent financial management, concentration on sustainable growth and the development of technology products to deliver shareholder value,” says Jason Reid, Chief Investment Officer at Stagwell.