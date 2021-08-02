Vishay Intertechnology IHLP Commercial Inductor Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C in 7575 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new commercial IHLP low profile, high current inductor that is the industry’s first composite inductor in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. Offering high temperature operation to +155 °C for computer, telecom, and industrial applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP - 7575GZ-51 offers up to 30 % lower DCR and up to 35 % higher current ratings than devices in the 6767 case size, at a 50 % lower cost than devices in the 8787 case.

19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm Inductor Delivers Lower DCR and Higher Current Than 6767 Devices, at a Lower Cost Than Inductors in the 8787 Case

The inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. Applications for the device include notebooks, desktops, and servers; low profile, high current power supplies; POL converters; battery-powered devices; and distributed power systems and FPGAs.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the IHLP-7575GZ-51 offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 7575 Inductance (µH) 0.56 to 33 DCR typ. (mΩ) 1.02 to 25.2 DCR max. (mΩ) 1.09 to 27.0 Heat rating current (A) 10.2 to 61(1) Saturation current (A) 9.9 to 70(2) / 14.3 to 101(3) SRF (MHz) 4.4 to 50.0

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ∆T of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-7575GZ-51 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark and IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces a new commercial IHLP low profile, high current inductor that is the industry's first composite inductor in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. - https://bit.ly/3laI0UL

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34572 (IHLP-7575GZ-51)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719595926488

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com