Lenovo Climbs 65 Places to Record #159 On ‘FORTUNE Global 500’ List

The Fortune Global 500 is the annual ranking of the largest 500 corporations in the world as measured by total revenue. Together, companies on The Global 500 generated US$31.7 trillion in revenue and US$1.6 trillion in profits in 2020, employ 69.7 million people worldwide and are represented by 31 countries.

After achieving historical 2021 fiscal year results, Lenovo has been ranked #159 on FORTUNE’s annual Global 500 List and in the top 20 (#15) of all Technology sector companies cited in the List. Lenovo jumped 65 spots this year to an all-time high ranking due to its record financial results, which saw the Group surge past the US$60 billion revenue mark, and adding more than US$10 billion from the previous fiscal year as all core businesses grew.

Lenovo’s updated ranking reflects the company’s clear strategy, product innovation, operational excellence, and global/local footprint within the past year. These results reinforced the company’s resilience and ability to achieve balanced, consistent, and sustainable growth as it continues to diversify and transform in line with its 3S (Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, Smart Solutions) corporate strategy.

With the permanent market changes accelerated over the past year, the company’s outlook for the rest of 2021 and the 2021/22 fiscal year also remains positive. Lenovo’s focus continues to be on how to build a long-term sustainable business for employees, customers and the communities around the world in which it operates.

Lenovo reports its fiscal year Q1 results on 11th August 2021.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

