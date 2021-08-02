Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021

checkAd

Adaptive Shield Named Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn in Prestigious Award for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced that is has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 in the subcategory of Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns for 2021 at Black Hat USA 2021.

"We're excited to name Adaptive Shield as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com

Adaptive Shield competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Baby Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value within 3-5 years as determined by private or public investment.  

"We are thrilled and honored to be named a Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn for 2021," said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. "With accelerated adoption in the past few years, SaaS apps have now become the default system of record, and their safe implementation and use cannot be emphasized enough. It is our mission to provide the enterprise's security teams complete control of their organizations' SaaS apps with visibility, detailed insights and remediation across all SaaS apps."

The challenge of keeping up with every SaaS configuration is a known and top concern for CISOs today. The SaaS environment is dynamic and continually updating. As employees are added or removed and new apps onboarded, permissions and configurations must be reset, changed, and updated in addition to staying on top of the ever-evolving industry standards and best practices (NIST, MITRE, etc.). While SaaS providers build in security features, it is up to the company's security team to fix the potential vulnerabilities and configuration weaknesses.

Adaptive Shield has already been implemented in multiple Fortune 500 companies to spearhead their SaaS security efforts.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. Our management team has vast experience in cybersecurity leadership, delivering cybersecurity solutions and cloud enterprise software. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. 

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

