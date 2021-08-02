Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced that is has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 in the subcategory of Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns for 2021 at Black Hat USA 2021.

Adaptive Shield Named Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn in Prestigious Award for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

"We're excited to name Adaptive Shield as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com , Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

Adaptive Shield competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Baby Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value within 3-5 years as determined by private or public investment.

"We are thrilled and honored to be named a Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn for 2021," said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield. "With accelerated adoption in the past few years, SaaS apps have now become the default system of record, and their safe implementation and use cannot be emphasized enough. It is our mission to provide the enterprise's security teams complete control of their organizations' SaaS apps with visibility, detailed insights and remediation across all SaaS apps."

The challenge of keeping up with every SaaS configuration is a known and top concern for CISOs today. The SaaS environment is dynamic and continually updating. As employees are added or removed and new apps onboarded, permissions and configurations must be reset, changed, and updated in addition to staying on top of the ever-evolving industry standards and best practices (NIST, MITRE, etc.). While SaaS providers build in security features, it is up to the company's security team to fix the potential vulnerabilities and configuration weaknesses.

Adaptive Shield has already been implemented in multiple Fortune 500 companies to spearhead their SaaS security efforts.

