Miami Virtual Program, Arizona Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades 8-11 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. MVPAZ students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 3.

“Last year was rough for a lot of Arizona families, but MVPAZ provides that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said Bouchra Bouanani, head of school for MVPAZ. “And we can help give your student a leg up on their next level of work or education too!”

Students who attend MVPAZ have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in IT, Health & Human Services, Business & Marketing, and Art, Audio/Visual Technology & Communications. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. MVPAZ’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MVPAZ is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit MVPAZ, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year. For more information on the Career Prep Pathways and socialization, click here, and for more info on the Academic Pathways and Clubs, click here.

About Miami Virtual Program, Arizona

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ) is an online public-school program of the Miami, AZ Unified School District that serves students in grades K-11. MVPAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). MVPAZ’s individualized approach gives Arizona students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more about MVPAZ, visit https://mvpaz.k12.com/.

