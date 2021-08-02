checkAd

Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 17:45  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*

31 July 2021

788 148 615

1 003 175 324

1 012 632 863

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Carrefour Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers Regulatory News: Carrefour (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 July 2021 788 148 615 1 003 175 324 1 012 632 863 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:41 UhrUBS stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.07.21Carrefour: Implementation of a Share Buyback for a Maximum Amount of €200 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Carrefour steigert Betriebsgewinn
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21CARREFOUR: Solid H1 2021 Performance, Driven by France, Strong Increase in Net Free Cash Flow: +€203m, Full-year Net FCF Expected Comfortably Above €1bn, Additional €200m Share Buyback Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Carrefour Invests in Cajoo to Speed up Quick Commerce in France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Carrefour: Half-Year Financial Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21CARREFOUR: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21JEFFERIES stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.07.21JPMORGAN stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere