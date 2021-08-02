Carrefour Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares, Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*
31 July 2021
788 148 615
1 003 175 324
1 012 632 863
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 970 371 537.50 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
