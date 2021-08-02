CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Number of real
voting rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*
31 July 2021
146,507,327
146,179,126
146,360,484
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €879,043,962
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
