CARMILA Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Share Regulatory News: CARMILA (Paris:CARM): Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 July 2021 146,507,327 146,179,126 146,360,484 …



