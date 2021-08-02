checkAd

Latécoère Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 17:45  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

July 31, 2021

94,818,518

Number of theoretical voting rights * : 120,137,110

Number of exercisable voting rights** : 120,060,570

* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

Latecoere Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latécoère Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority Regulatory News: Latécoère (Paris:LAT): DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS July 31, 2021 94,818,518 Number of theoretical voting rights * : 120,137,110 Number of exercisable voting rights** : 120,060,570 * Total number of voting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrLatécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription Rights for an Amount of Approximately €222.4 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Latécoère announces the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €193.4 million, which may be extended to approximately €222.4 million...
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Latécoère’s Board of Directors Approves a Rights Issue of c.€193M and Changes the Group's Governance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Latécoère:  Approval of the Conciliation Protocol
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contrat With Gilbert Dupont
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21Latécoère: Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 Ii of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten