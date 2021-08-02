DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Munich, 2 August 2021
Telefónica Deutschland: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius
On 8 June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland announced a comprehensive agreement with Telxius Telecom S.A. (Telxius) on the spin-off and sale of the operations of its passive infrastructure on c. 10,100 mobile sites in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion. (Link to news)
Today, in execution of the obligations under the agreement, the two companies have completed the full transfer of the ownership of shares in Telefónica Germany Zweite Mobilfunk Standortgesellschaft mbH which owns the 4,062 rooftop sites and 18 tower sites of the second and final tranche to Telxius.
As agreed, the total purchase price of EUR 604 million for the above sites will be paid in two instalments, 85% of the purchase price in H2 2021 and the remaining 15% in Q3 2025.
Further information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com
