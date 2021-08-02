DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius 02.08.2021 / 17:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius

On 8 June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland announced a comprehensive agreement with Telxius Telecom S.A. (Telxius) on the spin-off and sale of the operations of its passive infrastructure on c. 10,100 mobile sites in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion. (Link to news)

Today, in execution of the obligations under the agreement, the two companies have completed the full transfer of the ownership of shares in Telefónica Germany Zweite Mobilfunk Standortgesellschaft mbH which owns the 4,062 rooftop sites and 18 tower sites of the second and final tranche to Telxius.

As agreed, the total purchase price of EUR 604 million for the above sites will be paid in two instalments, 85% of the purchase price in H2 2021 and the remaining 15% in Q3 2025.

