checkAd

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 17:52  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius

02.08.2021 / 17:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 2 August 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Telefonica Deutschland Holding!
Short
Basispreis 2,43€
Hebel 12,02
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 2,12€
Hebel 10,91
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Telefónica Deutschland: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius

On 8 June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland announced a comprehensive agreement with Telxius Telecom S.A. (Telxius) on the spin-off and sale of the operations of its passive infrastructure on c. 10,100 mobile sites in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion. (Link to news)

Today, in execution of the obligations under the agreement, the two companies have completed the full transfer of the ownership of shares in Telefónica Germany Zweite Mobilfunk Standortgesellschaft mbH which owns the 4,062 rooftop sites and 18 tower sites of the second and final tranche to Telxius.

As agreed, the total purchase price of EUR 604 million for the above sites will be paid in two instalments, 85% of the purchase price in H2 2021 and the remaining 15% in Q3 2025.

 

Further information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


02.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223431

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223431  02.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223431&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTelefonica Deutschland Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Completed transfer of ~4,100 mobile sites in second and final tranche to Telxius 02.08.2021 / 17:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO setzt rasantes Wachstum mit über 500.000 Neukunden in sechs Monaten fort
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO continues blowout growth with over 500,000 new customers in six months
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:52 UhrDGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Übertragung der zweiten und finalen Tranche von ~4.100 Mobilfunkstandorten an Telxius (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:52 UhrDGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Übertragung der zweiten und finalen Tranche von ~4.100 Mobilfunkstandorten an Telxius
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:14 UhrTelefonica Deutschland macht operative Fortschritte
4investors | Kommentare
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.07.21Minister: Mobilfunkversorgung in Katastrophenregion wieder gegeben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21Spanische Telefonica hebt Prognose leicht an - Funkturm-Verkauf treibt Gewinn
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax etwas fester nach zwei schwachen Tagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte