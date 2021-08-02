checkAd

Mastercard Partners with Birmingham Department of Innovation & Economic Opportunity to Launch Ascend Birmingham Helping Local Businesses Get Digital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

With spend already declining in Birmingham pre-COVID, the decrease rapidly accelerated in Birmingham’s downtown and surrounding tracts because of the pandemic significantly impacting the city’s small businesses. Minority owned businesses in the region saw an outsized impact from the downturn and are a priority focus amidst recovery. Mastercard and the Birmingham Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity are working to address this with the introduction of Ascend Birmingham. The program is focused on helping local small businesses pivot to digital operations and thrive in an age of a more digitally engaged consumer.

"The City of Birmingham is thrilled to partner with Mastercard on this key initiative, which will go a long way in reaching our goal of making Birmingham a hub for minority-owned small businesses," Mayor Woodfin said. "Allowing these businesses to flourish in digital spaces not only increases their reach but their creative potential as well. It's an incredible opportunity for our business community."

With support from Square, Accion Opportunity Fund and Sunrise by Lendio, Ascend Birmingham will provide education, tools and resources focused on building out an effective digital presence, accepting digital payments, growing and managing your business, gaining access to capital, and keeping your business and your customers protected. Participants in the program will also be provided a custom curated business kit that includes solutions such as a Square Reader for Contactless & Chip along with website development software, bookkeeping software and a professional bookkeeper from Sunrise by Lendio, advisory expertise from Accion Opportunity Fund, Mastercard cybersecurity and data insight solutions and other City-provided resources. Mastercard and the City of Birmingham have also partnered to deliver a city focused Digital Doors platform with always-on content and resources for local owners.

“We applaud the efforts of Mayor Woodfin and the Department of Innovation & Economic Opportunity to ensure the endurance of Birmingham-based small businesses and are proud to partner with the city so that owners have access to the tools and resources necessary to thrive in today’s digital age,” said Michael Froman, vice chairman and president Strategic Growth for Mastercard. “The resiliency and drive of small business owners is unprecedented and supporting their recovery is the single most important thing we can all do for economic and social vitality.”

Wertpapier


