#TeamIntervest achieves important milestones in strategic growth plan #connect2022
- EPRA earnings per share of € 0,83: +9% or € 0,07 compared to 2020 HY
- Expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1,65 - € 1,68
- Increase of the previously communicated expected EPRA earnings € 1,62 - € 1,65
- 3% - 5% higher than in 2020 (€ 1,60)
- Confirmation of the target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 – at the same level as in 2020
- Active rental policy
- logistics portfolio: 100% occupancy
- total real estate portfolio: +1% to 94%
- organic growth in rental income: 5%
- important rental transactions in Genk Green Logistics with Eddie Stobart Logistics Europe and with P&O Ferrymasters and in Herentals Green Logistics with Schrauwen Sanitair en Verwarming
- Own dedicated team in the Netherlands
- a sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, the first logistics site in Breda
- development potential in built-to-suit projects in ’s-Hertogenbosch and Venlo
- Greenhouse Woluwe Garden will be the next implementation of successful redevelopment approach in the office segment by and with #TeamIntervest
- Average interest rate: 1,9%
- Collection of rent receivables in line with normal payment pattern, 93% received from Q3 2021
- Future possible value increase over a period 2021 – 2025 between € 255 - € 297 million thanks to (re)development with in-house team
- Solid foundation through activities in two real estate segments, diversified tenants, a strong balance sheet and sufficient financial resources due to € 132 million of unused credit lines
