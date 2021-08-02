checkAd

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Half-yearly financial report 2021

#TeamIntervest achieves important milestones in strategic growth plan #connect2022

  • EPRA earnings per share of € 0,83: +9% or € 0,07 compared to 2020 HY
  • Expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1,65 - € 1,68
    • Increase of the previously communicated expected EPRA earnings € 1,62 - € 1,65
    • 3% - 5% higher than in 2020 (€ 1,60)
  • Confirmation of the target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 – at the same level as in 2020
  • Active rental policy
    • logistics portfolio: 100% occupancy
    • total real estate portfolio: +1% to 94%
    • organic growth in rental income: 5%
    • important rental transactions in Genk Green Logistics with Eddie Stobart Logistics Europe and with P&O Ferrymasters and in Herentals Green Logistics with Schrauwen Sanitair en Verwarming
  • Own dedicated team in the Netherlands
    • a sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, the first logistics site in Breda
    • development potential in built-to-suit projects in ’s-Hertogenbosch and Venlo
  • Greenhouse Woluwe Garden will be the next implementation of successful redevelopment approach in the office segment by and with #TeamIntervest
  • Average interest rate: 1,9%
  • Collection of rent receivables in line with normal payment pattern, 93% received from Q3 2021
  • Future possible value increase over a period 2021 – 2025 between € 255 - € 297 million thanks to (re)development with in-house team
  • Solid foundation through activities in two real estate segments, diversified tenants, a strong balance sheet and sufficient financial resources due to € 132 million of unused credit lines

Attachment





