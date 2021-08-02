Exelon Spent $11.2 Billion With Diverse Suppliers From 2016-2020

Exelon spent $11.2 billion with diverse-certified suppliers across its enterprise from 2016-2020, while Exelon’s 2020 $2.7 billion spend alone supported 19,967 jobs and generated an incremental $3.6 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in wages for local businesses in communities the company serves. These and other findings are included in the 2020 Exelon Diverse Business Empowerment (EDBE) Annual Report. The expenditures spanned the entire business, including Exelon’s six electric and gas utilities, Exelon Generation and Constellation.

“One of the best ways we can support diversity is to ensure that our dollars are spent with businesses that reflect the diversity we see in the communities we serve,” said Bridget Reidy, executive vice president and COO, Exelon, “We strive to apply these same ideals in everything we do, from how we build our workforce to the investments we make in nonprofit organizations across our service territories. It’s not just the right thing to do, but it also makes us a better, stronger and more responsive company.”