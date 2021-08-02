Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Its First Semi-Annual Interim Dividend Payment

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual interim cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.08 per Class B unit payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2021.

We believe this dividend payment level is secure and sustainable with oil prices at approximately half their current levels. Magnolia expects to announce the remaining portion of its total annual dividend payment next February in conjunction with the release of our full-year 2021 financial results. The second portion of our annual dividend payment will be based on our 2021 results and our long-term view of product prices.