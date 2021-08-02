checkAd

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Its First Semi-Annual Interim Dividend Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 18:11  |  26   |   |   

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual interim cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.08 per Class B unit payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2021.

We believe this dividend payment level is secure and sustainable with oil prices at approximately half their current levels. Magnolia expects to announce the remaining portion of its total annual dividend payment next February in conjunction with the release of our full-year 2021 financial results. The second portion of our annual dividend payment will be based on our 2021 results and our long-term view of product prices.

“Our dividend framework is aligned with the characteristics of our business model,” said Steve Chazen, Magnolia’s Chairman, President and CEO. “These principles include maintaining our low leverage, limiting our capital spending to allow for consistent and sizable free cash flow generation while providing moderate volume growth and strong pre-tax margins. Part of Magnolia’s total shareholder return proposition is to establish a differentiated approach toward paying a regular and sustainable dividend that will grow over time as we continue to execute our business plan.”

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Its First Semi-Annual Interim Dividend Payment Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual interim cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.08 per Class B unit payable on September 1, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste