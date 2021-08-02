checkAd

PRESS RELEASE NACON announces the acquisition of CREA-TURE STUDIOS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 18:38  |  26   |   |   

NACON

                                               Press release

Lesquin, 2 August 2021, 18:00 hrs

NACON announces the acquisition of CREA-TURE STUDIOS,
Montreal based video game studio,
behind the success of « SESSION »

After acquiring 11 studios over the past 3 years, this new transaction allows NACON to consolidate its position as a developer-publisher by strengthening its expertise in the production of quality games.

NACON announces that it has finalized the signature of a protocol for the acquisition of 100% of CREA-TURE Studios. This transaction allows NACON to support the remarkable know-how of the team of developers specialized in the creation of skateboarding games. The acquisition of CREA-TURE Studios contributes to strengthening NACON's editorial positioning in the very promising sports simulation niche, both on PC and consoles.

CREA-TURE Studios has built its reputation on the long experience of its founding directors, Marc-André HOUDE (20 years of experience in animation and environment creation in groups such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Warner...) and Vincent DA SILVA (nearly 25 years of experience in programming and project management for companies such as Behaviour, Hibernum and Warner).

They will continue to lead the CREA-TURE Studios team, enjoying a great deal of autonomy in order to focus on the creative aspect of their productions, while benefiting from the commercial, editorial and marketing support of Nacon's teams.

Claiming to be "the most authentic experience" in skateboarding, Session was originally planned for PC and Xbox One, with a presence since September 2019 in early access on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Currently enjoying 86% positive reviews on Steam, it was decided to launch Session on Xbox Series, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC in its full version.

"This acquisition is part of our ongoing external growth strategy and allows us to further expand our portfolio in the sports game segment. We are delighted to welcome the talents of CREA-TURE Studios, whose expertise and passion will strengthen our video game business," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

"We are delighted to join the NACON group, which has more than 30 years of experience in the sector. This is a great opportunity to accelerate our development and offer ever more exciting games", said Marc-André HOUDE and Vincent DA SILVA, founding directors of CREA-TURE Studios.

This new external growth transaction is perfectly in line with the NACON 2023 plan, which aims to make NACON one of the leaders in 'AA' video games.

NACON's "Video Games" division will have 12 development sites (7 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia) with a total of more than 500 developers, supported by a 60-person publishing team.

Next publication:

Q2 2021/22 sales: 25 October 2021, Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

 

ABOUT NACON

 
 

2020-21 ANNUAL SALES
177.8 M€

 

 

HEADCOUNT
Over 600 employees

 

 

INTERNATIONAL
18 subsidiaries and a distribution network across 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ 		 

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 11 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.
  

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP

 

PRESS CONTACT
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE NACON announces the acquisition of CREA-TURE STUDIOS NACON                                                Press release Lesquin, 2 August 2021, 18:00 hrs NACON announces the acquisition of CREA-TURE STUDIOS, Montreal based video game studio, behind the success of « SESSION » After acquiring 11 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board