NACON announces the acquisition of CREA-TURE STUDIOS,

Montreal based video game studio,

behind the success of « SESSION »

After acquiring 11 studios over the past 3 years, this new transaction allows NACON to consolidate its position as a developer-publisher by strengthening its expertise in the production of quality games.

NACON announces that it has finalized the signature of a protocol for the acquisition of 100% of CREA-TURE Studios. This transaction allows NACON to support the remarkable know-how of the team of developers specialized in the creation of skateboarding games. The acquisition of CREA-TURE Studios contributes to strengthening NACON's editorial positioning in the very promising sports simulation niche, both on PC and consoles.

CREA-TURE Studios has built its reputation on the long experience of its founding directors, Marc-André HOUDE (20 years of experience in animation and environment creation in groups such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Warner...) and Vincent DA SILVA (nearly 25 years of experience in programming and project management for companies such as Behaviour, Hibernum and Warner).

They will continue to lead the CREA-TURE Studios team, enjoying a great deal of autonomy in order to focus on the creative aspect of their productions, while benefiting from the commercial, editorial and marketing support of Nacon's teams.

Claiming to be "the most authentic experience" in skateboarding, Session was originally planned for PC and Xbox One, with a presence since September 2019 in early access on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Currently enjoying 86% positive reviews on Steam, it was decided to launch Session on Xbox Series, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC in its full version.

"This acquisition is part of our ongoing external growth strategy and allows us to further expand our portfolio in the sports game segment. We are delighted to welcome the talents of CREA-TURE Studios, whose expertise and passion will strengthen our video game business," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

"We are delighted to join the NACON group, which has more than 30 years of experience in the sector. This is a great opportunity to accelerate our development and offer ever more exciting games", said Marc-André HOUDE and Vincent DA SILVA, founding directors of CREA-TURE Studios.

This new external growth transaction is perfectly in line with the NACON 2023 plan, which aims to make NACON one of the leaders in 'AA' video games.

NACON's "Video Games" division will have 12 development sites (7 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada and 1 in Australia) with a total of more than 500 developers, supported by a 60-person publishing team.

