Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 18:35 | 18 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 18:35 | (PLX AI) – Aareal Bank additional EUR 11 million burden to be recorded in net other operating income for Q2 after review of a prior fund investment which was sold in 2012.

A further EUR 26 million to be recognised in the tax position for the 2021 financial year

Aareal Bank will recognise the corresponding provisions in the second quarter of 2021 and adjust the expected tax rate for the full year

Q2 operating profit EUR 41 million compared to EUR 2 million last year

Aareal Bank confirms operating profit outlook for the year in a range between EUR 100 million and EUR 175 million

The expected tax rate, however, will increase during the current financial year to 50-60%



