Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
- (PLX AI) – Aareal Bank additional EUR 11 million burden to be recorded in net other operating income for Q2 after review of a prior fund investment which was sold in 2012.
- A further EUR 26 million to be recognised in the tax position for the 2021 financial year
- Aareal Bank will recognise the corresponding provisions in the second quarter of 2021 and adjust the expected tax rate for the full year
- Q2 operating profit EUR 41 million compared to EUR 2 million last year
- Aareal Bank confirms operating profit outlook for the year in a range between EUR 100 million and EUR 175 million
- The expected tax rate, however, will increase during the current financial year to 50-60%
