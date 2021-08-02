checkAd

The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - VR Technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market with the hopes of navigating it toward mainstream adoption. Virtual Reality (VR) is a digitally created experience where a three-dimensional environment is simulated with the real-world. The technology offers an immersive experience to the viewers with the help of VR devices, such as headsets or glasses, gloves, and bodysuits. The technology has brought a transformation in the gaming and entertainment industries by allowing users to experience immersion in a highly virtual realm. In addition, the increasing usage of this technology in instructive training, such as for training mechanics, engineers, pilots, soldiers in defense, field workers, and technicians, in the oil & gas and manufacturing sectors is driving the market growth. Mordor Intelligence reported that the Virtual Reality (VR) market was valued at USD 17.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 184.66 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 48.7% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026.  Mordor pointed out that the investments by the technology vendors are creating advancements in the field of display technology, which is going to change the vision of the traditional methodology. With technology giants, like Google, investing considerable amounts in tech startups for the development of VR devices and other prominent players investing in their R & D over this segment, the future of the market will be more competitive.  Active Companies in the markets today include Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG).

The Mordor Intelligence report continued: "The consumers are widely using VR applications, which is based on different purposes, such as the automobile, gaming, and media and entertainment industries. The latest technologies across the consumer electronics segment are boosting the growth of virtual reality for multiple applications across the marketplace. For instance, consumers are moving toward virtual reality in gaming with high definition, stunning graphics, and motion with high-end audio. North America is one of the prominent regions for the virtual reality market. It has also been a pioneer in adopting innovations, which provides North America with an edge over other regions. Further, the region has the highest number of startups focusing on bringing innovative VR technologies for various industries… Other industry verticals, including aerospace, healthcare, military, gaming, and retail, are also investing in this technology to take advantage of the growth potential."

