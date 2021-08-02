checkAd

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 july 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,494,107,032.50

Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps

92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

 

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 31 july 2021

 

 

Total number of shares 597,642,813
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock) 		597,642,813
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 573,572,764

 

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

 

