(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 july 2021

French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,494,107,032.50 Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps 92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre www.vinci.com DISCLOSURE OF THE …



