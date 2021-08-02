checkAd

Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB

COSTA MEAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced …

COSTA MEAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Charlie's will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "CHUC".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. OTCQB companies must be current in their financial reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is another important milestone for Charlie's. We believe this achievement will significantly improve our capital markets appeal to a broader range of investors… and meeting all of the heightened requirements and criteria of the OTCQB will bring us one step closer to our longer term objective of uplisting to a national exchange," explained Matt Montesano, Charlie's Chief Financial Officer.

"With a Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") in Substantive Review with the FDA, revenues that are projected to grow through the rest of 2021, and a significantly improved balance sheet, Charlie's has made great progress this year. Now, we are thrilled to be able to trade on a higher-tier market," explained Charlie's Chief Operating Officer Ryan Stump. "As our momentum builds, the additional capital markets exposure afforded by our OTCQB listing will be invaluable. We believe that Charlie's is well on its way to emerging as America's #1 premium, nicotine-based e-cigarette company!"

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness market. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative wellness products and brands in the hemp-derived CBD marketplace.

