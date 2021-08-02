DGAP-News Eckert & Ziegler Takes over Brazilian Isotope Specialists - Strengthening their Presence in South America
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Berlin, 2 August 2021. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) acquired Ambientis Radioproteção, based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, effective July 31st, 2021 via its subsidiary Eckert & Ziegler Brasil Isotope Solutions Ltda (EZBIS). The business with annual sales in the low single-digit million range and 24 employees and specialists have been integrated into EZBIS's Special Transportation Business Unit.
Ambientis has 25 years of experience in radiation protection services and holds Brazil's and LATAM's only ISO-17025 certified counting laboratory. The company will allow EZBIS to expand its products and services offerings to the Latin American market and to expand the laboratory testing provided to this market. Ambientis' Laboratory will be integrated into the Eckert & Ziegler's counting laboratory global network as it has its own regional radiological protection structure and all the required authorizations to handle substances based on isotope technology.
"Eckert & Ziegler is focusing on organic growth as well as strategic acquisitions in the expansion of its business. This acquisition is a further step in our growth strategy in South America, one of the world's most dynamic healthcare markets. EZBIS and Ambientis have multiple business synergies and their combined capabilities will help to expand our market opportunities not only for the Industrial segment but also for the Radiopharma and Nuclear Medicine segments in the region," said Claudia Goulart, President of Brasil Isotope Solutions of Eckert & Ziegler AG.
About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with her 800 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
