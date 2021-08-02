Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY (1) A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND (2) A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
August 2, 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions in respect of the Company’s B ordinary shares (“RDSB Shares”) occurred on July 30, 2021:
- the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, of which Sir Andrew Mackenzie, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), is an executor, transferred 631 RDSB Shares to the beneficiaries of the estate: and
- as a beneficiary of the estate of the late Mr Hugh Mackenzie, Sir Andrew Mackenzie received 126 of the aforementioned 631 RDSB Shares, as inheritance.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Estate of Mr Hugh Mackenzie
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|This notification concerns a person closely associated with a PDMR: Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair and Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|N/A – transfer from estate
|Volume
|631
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
631
N/A
N/A
|Date of transaction
|July 30, 2021
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Mackenzie
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chair and Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares by way of inheritance
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|N/A – transfer from estate
|Volume
|126
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
126
N/A
N/A
|Date of transaction
|July 30, 2021
|Place of transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
