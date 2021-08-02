NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

“Our core values of integrity, safety, caring, service ethic, and environmental stewardship guided our decisions in 2020, as they always have,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO.

NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining the company’s progress in 2020 on safety, carbon reduction, diversity, community engagement and governance goals.

“Even in the face of unprecedented challenges, we continued to look ahead and execute on key long-term priorities: aggressively pursuing renewable supplies for our gas utility customers; working to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers; providing safe, clean, reliable water through our growing water and wastewater utility business; and taking actions to advance social justice in our workplace and our wider community.”

The ESG report, posted online, incorporates disclosures recommended for the industry by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Highlights from the report include the following:

Continued to operate one of the tightest, most modern natural gas systems in the nation

Led the industry with one of the lowest number of leaks per mile of distribution pipeline among U.S. natural gas utilities

Performed safety inspections on the natural gas transmission system at nearly three times the rate required by federal and state regulations

Launched an employee safety initiative that reduced workplace injuries to the lowest number in more than a decade

Saved more than 379,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and remained on track to meet or exceed NW Natural’s voluntary carbon savings goal of 30% savings from our own operations and customers’ use of our product by 2035, based on 2015 emissions levels

Secured our first renewable natural gas investment under landmark Oregon Senate Bill 98

Moved our Portland headquarters and operations center into a new LEED Core and Shell Gold certified building that reduces energy use and waste

Continued our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and increased the percentage of employees that self-identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) by nearly 75% since 2000

Issued customers a record $17 million in bill credits related to revenue sharing

Contributed nearly $1 million to community organizations through the NW Natural Corporate Philanthropy Fund, and provided a 100% company match for two employee-giving campaigns that raised $350,000 for local nonprofits

Provided safe, clean, reliable, affordable water and wastewater service for NW Natural Water customers, and invested in critical infrastructure and improvements

Achieved 100% participation in Code of Ethics and compliance training among active NW Natural and NW Natural Gas Storage employees, and rolled out training to NW Natural Water employees in 2021

“This work is not easy and there are no shortcuts, but each year we set goals, make strides and move closer to achieving our vision. I hope this ESG report, through stories and statistics, conveys the commitment and passion we bring to serving our communities and customers every day,” said Anderson. “NW Natural has been a trusted energy provider, a key employer and an innovative community ally for 160 years, and we plan to continue this legacy with passion and principle.”