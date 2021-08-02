checkAd

NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 19:30  |  40   |   |   

NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining the company’s progress in 2020 on safety, carbon reduction, diversity, community engagement and governance goals.

“Our core values of integrity, safety, caring, service ethic, and environmental stewardship guided our decisions in 2020, as they always have,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO.

“Even in the face of unprecedented challenges, we continued to look ahead and execute on key long-term priorities: aggressively pursuing renewable supplies for our gas utility customers; working to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers; providing safe, clean, reliable water through our growing water and wastewater utility business; and taking actions to advance social justice in our workplace and our wider community.”

The ESG report, posted online, incorporates disclosures recommended for the industry by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Highlights from the report include the following:

  • Continued to operate one of the tightest, most modern natural gas systems in the nation
  • Led the industry with one of the lowest number of leaks per mile of distribution pipeline among U.S. natural gas utilities
  • Performed safety inspections on the natural gas transmission system at nearly three times the rate required by federal and state regulations
  • Launched an employee safety initiative that reduced workplace injuries to the lowest number in more than a decade
  • Saved more than 379,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and remained on track to meet or exceed NW Natural’s voluntary carbon savings goal of 30% savings from our own operations and customers’ use of our product by 2035, based on 2015 emissions levels
  • Secured our first renewable natural gas investment under landmark Oregon Senate Bill 98
  • Moved our Portland headquarters and operations center into a new LEED Core and Shell Gold certified building that reduces energy use and waste
  • Continued our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and increased the percentage of employees that self-identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) by nearly 75% since 2000
  • Issued customers a record $17 million in bill credits related to revenue sharing
  • Contributed nearly $1 million to community organizations through the NW Natural Corporate Philanthropy Fund, and provided a 100% company match for two employee-giving campaigns that raised $350,000 for local nonprofits
  • Provided safe, clean, reliable, affordable water and wastewater service for NW Natural Water customers, and invested in critical infrastructure and improvements
  • Achieved 100% participation in Code of Ethics and compliance training among active NW Natural and NW Natural Gas Storage employees, and rolled out training to NW Natural Water employees in 2021

“This work is not easy and there are no shortcuts, but each year we set goals, make strides and move closer to achieving our vision. I hope this ESG report, through stories and statistics, conveys the commitment and passion we bring to serving our communities and customers every day,” said Anderson. “NW Natural has been a trusted energy provider, a key employer and an innovative community ally for 160 years, and we plan to continue this legacy with passion and principle.”

Seite 1 von 3
Northwest Natural Holding Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining the company’s progress in 2020 on safety, carbon reduction, diversity, community engagement and governance goals. “Our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.07.21NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten