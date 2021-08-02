PG&E’s Corporate Sustainability Report Shares Progress on Safety Improvements, Clean Energy Milestones, and Serving Customers

“I am proud to say that in 2020, we continued to move forward on our sustainability goals, despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the most extreme weather and wildfire conditions California has ever seen,” said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. “We are working every day to shrink our company’s carbon footprint, help customers reduce their own energy use, and adapt our gas and electric system to changing climate conditions.”

PG&E today released its annual Corporate Sustainability Report , which reviews the company’s performance through a “triple bottom line” lens on serving people, the planet, and California’s prosperity.

Using statistics and stories, the comprehensive online report brings PG&E’s sustainability commitment to life. Contents detail the accomplishments PG&E achieved in 2020, notably:

Delivering some of the nation’s cleanest energy, with about 85 percent of our electricity coming from greenhouse-gas free resources.

Investing $7.6 billion to enhance and upgrade our infrastructure for safely, reliability, and wildfire mitigation.

Completing substantial work to strengthen our natural gas system, including industry-leading gains in process safety, asset management, and technology innovation.

Working to keep our customers, communities and coworkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic through financial assistance programs and support for customers, $1 million to nonprofits to help address food insecurity, and safety precautions and policies for coworkers.

Helping customers avoid more than 769,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide through our energy efficiency programs – roughly $308 million in energy bill savings.

Directing $3.88 billion – or 38.9% of our total expenditures – toward diverse suppliers, our highest dollar amount ever.

Issuing a Human Rights Statement in furtherance of our commitment to conduct our business in a manner that respects the human rights of all.

Awarding contracts for more than 1 gigawatt of battery energy storage, strengthening the state’s grid efficiency and reliability.

Launching a multi-year Climate Vulnerability Assessment.

Contributing $17.5 million to charitable organizations through our Better Together Giving Program and The PG&E Corporation Foundation, designed to help address critical social, educational and environmental challenges.

PG&E continues to benefit from a Sustainability Advisory Council comprised of a diverse group of experienced leaders representing environmental and sustainability groups, community organizations, academia and policymakers.

“Tackling the challenges of climate change―and doing so with an increasing focus on vulnerable communities―can only be met through collaboration and partnerships,” said Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal of Energy Works, former Nevada PSC Commissioner and a member of PG&E’s Sustainability Advisory Council. “From clean energy and transportation to system affordability and resilience, the most sustainable solutions will be the ones we create by working together.”

