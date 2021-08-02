checkAd

PG&E’s Corporate Sustainability Report Shares Progress on Safety Improvements, Clean Energy Milestones, and Serving Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 19:30  |  24   |   |   

PG&E today released its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which reviews the company’s performance through a “triple bottom line” lens on serving people, the planet, and California’s prosperity.

“I am proud to say that in 2020, we continued to move forward on our sustainability goals, despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the most extreme weather and wildfire conditions California has ever seen,” said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation. “We are working every day to shrink our company’s carbon footprint, help customers reduce their own energy use, and adapt our gas and electric system to changing climate conditions.”

Using statistics and stories, the comprehensive online report brings PG&E’s sustainability commitment to life. Contents detail the accomplishments PG&E achieved in 2020, notably:

  • Delivering some of the nation’s cleanest energy, with about 85 percent of our electricity coming from greenhouse-gas free resources.
  • Investing $7.6 billion to enhance and upgrade our infrastructure for safely, reliability, and wildfire mitigation.
  • Completing substantial work to strengthen our natural gas system, including industry-leading gains in process safety, asset management, and technology innovation.
  • Working to keep our customers, communities and coworkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic through financial assistance programs and support for customers, $1 million to nonprofits to help address food insecurity, and safety precautions and policies for coworkers.
  • Helping customers avoid more than 769,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide through our energy efficiency programs – roughly $308 million in energy bill savings.
  • Directing $3.88 billion – or 38.9% of our total expenditures – toward diverse suppliers, our highest dollar amount ever.
  • Issuing a Human Rights Statement in furtherance of our commitment to conduct our business in a manner that respects the human rights of all.
  • Awarding contracts for more than 1 gigawatt of battery energy storage, strengthening the state’s grid efficiency and reliability.
  • Launching a multi-year Climate Vulnerability Assessment.
  • Contributing $17.5 million to charitable organizations through our Better Together Giving Program and The PG&E Corporation Foundation, designed to help address critical social, educational and environmental challenges.

PG&E continues to benefit from a Sustainability Advisory Council comprised of a diverse group of experienced leaders representing environmental and sustainability groups, community organizations, academia and policymakers.

“Tackling the challenges of climate change―and doing so with an increasing focus on vulnerable communities―can only be met through collaboration and partnerships,” said Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal of Energy Works, former Nevada PSC Commissioner and a member of PG&E’s Sustainability Advisory Council. “From clean energy and transportation to system affordability and resilience, the most sustainable solutions will be the ones we create by working together.”

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PG&E’s Corporate Sustainability Report Shares Progress on Safety Improvements, Clean Energy Milestones, and Serving Customers PG&E today released its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, which reviews the company’s performance through a “triple bottom line” lens on serving people, the planet, and California’s prosperity. “I am proud to say that in 2020, we continued to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21In Response to District Attorney’s Statement, PG&E Disputes Criminal Charges Warranted in 2020 Zogg Fire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Simple Steps Can Make a Big Impact on Reducing Risk and Keeping Homes Safer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From Wildfire Threat
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Learn the Do’s and Don’ts of Fire-Resistant Landscaping
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Today from 4-9 p.m.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Friday as Heat Wave Set to Increase Energy Demand Across the West
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Online Video Series Helps Californians Prepare Emergency Kits and Plans
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten