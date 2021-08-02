checkAd

Cantaloupe, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on September 2, 2021

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on September 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial + 1 (866) 393-1608, approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (224) 357-2194. Please reference conference ID # 7894196.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on September 2, 2021 until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on September 5, 2021 and may be accessed by calling +1 (855) 859-2056 (domestic dial-in) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international dial-in) and reference conference ID # 7894196.

An archived replay of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the company's website.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

