Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 02.08.2021, 19:31 | 17 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 19:31 | NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME August 2, 2021 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jane Last Name(s) Lute 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Non-executive Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Currency USD Price $39.91 Volume 2,501 Total $99,826.41 Aggregated information







Volume

Price

Total







2,501

$39.91

$99,826.41



Date of transaction July 30, 2021 Place of transaction New York (XNYS) Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer