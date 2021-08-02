Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
August 2, 2021
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jane
|Last Name(s)
|Lute
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
|Identification Code
|US7802592060
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|$39.91
|Volume
|2,501
|Total
|$99,826.41
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,501
$39.91
$99,826.41
|Date of transaction
|July 30, 2021
|Place of transaction
|New York (XNYS)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
