Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME August 2, 2021 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) Van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares Currency GBP Price (Average) £14.56 Volume 5,000 Total £72,812.65 Aggregated information

Shares were PURCHASED in batches



Batch 1 Batch 2 Batch 3 Batch 4 Volume 282 383 428 647 Price £14.52 £14.55 £14.56 £14.59 Total £4,094.64 £5,572.65 £6,231.68 £9,439.73 Batch 5 Batch 6 Batch 7 Batch 8 Volume 419 464 696 Price £14.60 £14.62 £14.53 Total £6,117.40 £6,783.68 £10,112.88 Batch 9 Batch 10 Batch 11 Volume 198 204 1079 Price £14.54 £14.51 £14.57 Total £2,878.92 £2,960.04 £15,721.03

Date of Transaction July 30, 2021 Place of Transaction London Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550







