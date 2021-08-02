U.S. Enterprises Seek Help from Cybersecurity Vendors to Fend Off Attacks

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. finds many cybersecurity services providers forming partnerships to bring customers the best defenses available. Many providers are building centers of excellence, intelligence labs and global security operations centers to bring new cyber-defense solutions to market and improve their services.

Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to cybersecurity providers offering best-of-breed technologies that can help them fend off cyberattacks from sophisticated criminals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The U.S. is a lucrative market for attackers, notes Doug Saylors, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “While some sophisticated attacks have been state sponsored, most of them have used ransomware and malware as a way to make money,” he says. “Smart U.S. enterprises are turning to cybersecurity solutions and services providers to fight these frequent attacks.”

The growing sophistication of attackers has driven enterprises and service providers to develop new strategies to reduce the number and severity of intrusions, the report adds. Cloud security services, zero-trust architecture and treat intelligence services are gaining traction in the U.S. market. Many U.S. organizations are turning to a zero-trust approach to identify users on their internal networks. Meeting this demand, security providers increasingly are leveraging a zero-trust architecture as a foundational element to their cybersecurity offerings.

Increasingly, service providers also are focusing on proactive cybersecurity approaches, instead of reactive ones, the report says. Vendors are combining real-time threat detection, enhanced visibility across the network and improved behavioral analysis of threat actors to provide advanced threat intelligence.

The report also sees U.S. enterprises adopting identity and access management (IAM) technologies to authenticate users and secure their IT assets. IAM technologies are moving beyond password management and are offering new flavors of IAM, including identity lifecycle management and privileged access management. In addition, customers are seeing benefits of cloud-based IAM services, including single sign-on services to office suites.