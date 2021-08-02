Bitwise Announces Results of July 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution

There were no changes to the constituents of the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as a result of the July 30, 2021 reconstitution. As of July 30 at 4pm ET the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index held the following constituents: 66.55% Bitcoin (BTC), 24.74% Ether (ETH), 3.66% Cardano (ADA), 0.89% Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.85% Chainlink (LINK), 0.84% Litecoin (LTC), 0.77% Solana (SOL), 0.59% Polygon (MATIC), 0.57% Stellar (XLM), and 0.55% Uniswap (UNI).

Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management , today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on July 30, 2021, at 4pm ET.

There were two changes to the constituents of the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index as a result of the July 30, 2021 reconstitution: Ren (REN) and Curve (CRV) entered the index, replacing Synthetix (SNX) and UMA (UMA). As of July 30 at 4pm ET the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index held the following constituents: 31.35% Uniswap (UNI), 20.44% Aave (AAVE), 14.20% Maker (MKR), 10.68% Compound (COMP), 5.68% Yearn.Finance (YFI), 5.29% SushiSwap (SUSHI), 4.08% Bancor (BNT), 3.17% 0x (ZRX), 3.09% Curve (CRV), and 2.03% Ren (REN).

The Bitwise Crypto Indexes are reconstituted on a monthly basis according to the rules of the Bitwise Crypto Index Methodology as applied by the Bitwise Crypto Index Committee. Minutes of the July 2021 Bitwise Crypto Index Committee meeting are publicly available here.

The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities reconstitutes quarterly and as a result had no changes as of July 30, 2021. As of July 30 at 4pm ET the following were the 10 largest constituents: 13.04% MicroStrategy (MSTR), 10.44% Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), 9.16% Silvergate Capital (SI), 5.16% Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), 5.14% Riot Blockchain (RIOT), 4.78% Hive Blockchain Tech (HIVE CN), 4.27% Argo Blockchain (ARB LN), 4.16% Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY CN), 3.85% Bitfarms (BITF CN), and 3.63% Hut 8 Mining (HUT TO). The index methodology for the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of equities is available here.

About Bitwise Asset Management

Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing cryptoasset managers. As of July 26, 2021, Bitwise managed over $1 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning bitcoin, ethereum, DeFi and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.