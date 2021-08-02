Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations (PLX AI) – Maersk new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously.Q2 revenue USD 14,200 million vs. estimate USD 13,800 millionQ2 EBIT USD 4,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,800 millionMaersk Volumes in …



