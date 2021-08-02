Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
(PLX AI) – Maersk new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously.Q2 revenue USD 14,200 million vs. estimate USD 13,800 millionQ2 EBIT USD 4,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,800 millionMaersk Volumes in …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk new outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously.
- Q2 revenue USD 14,200 million vs. estimate USD 13,800 million
- Q2 EBIT USD 4,100 million vs. estimate USD 3,800 million
- Maersk Volumes in Ocean increased by 15% and average freight rates improved 59% in Q2
- Saw continuation of the exceptional market situation with strong rebound in demand causing bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortage
- Maersk free cash flow for the full-year expected to be minimum USD 11.5 billion
- Outlook FY capex USD 7,000 million (unchanged)
- Q2 EBITDA USD 5,100 million vs. estimate USD 4,662 million
