For Séché, the acquisition of these eight centers grouped under the name “Agency Osis-IDF Municipality” completes its range of environmental services with new promising businesses and extends its geographical network to the Ile-de-France region through a leading company in its markets.

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Veolia Group for the acquisition of eight operational centers specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities, owned by Osis-IDF, a subsidiary of Veolia Group.

With eight centers anchoring it in the heart of the Ile-de-France region, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality is specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities and benefits from a well-distributed network that allows it to serve a diverse and recurring clientele that brings together mainly communities, public entities, water distribution operators, but also industrials and real estate professionals. Thanks to its 218 highly qualified field staff and its fleet of technical vehicles allowing it to address a wide range of services, this Agency is positioned as a leading operator in the most technical markets.

Driven by growing markets that favor innovative and digitalized operators, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality has experienced a steady increase in revenue. This growth is also based on a portfolio of secured and highly recurring contracts.

For Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement: “The acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality represents a major opportunity to strengthen our positions in the Ile-de-France region, where we are already present on the soil remediation markets -such as those of “Greater Paris”-, by placing us significantly on the buoyant markets of sanitation and of hazardous and non-hazardous waste collection. Thanks to its new and perfectly complementary activities, this Agency expands our range of environmental services and makes it possible to implement commercial and industrial synergies extended to all of the Group’s businesses to new clients within the Capital Region. In addition, the Agency will be able to rely on our industrial tools and client portfolio to accelerate its profitable growth nationally in future years.”

In steady growth with an average annual revenue increase of +7% since 2017 -excluding 2020-, the Agency s Osis-IDF Municipality is expected to achieve a revenue of €27 million for the current financial year, with growth of around 10% compared to 2020. The EBITDA expected for 2021 is approximately €4m, with an EBIT of the same order.

Séché Environnement has made an irrevocable commitment to Osis-IDF to acquire its Agency Municipality, subject to among other things, the approval of the Autorité de la Concurrence and the fulfilment of the information obligations of the Personnel Representative Bodies.

As a result, the acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2022. Its financing will be carried out on the Group’s free cash, with no significant impact on the liquidity position or on financial leverage.

Next communication

Half Year Result at June 30, 2021: September 13, 2021 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a global reference in the treatment and recovery of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, as well as decontamination operations to serve the environment and health. As a family-owned and French industrial group, Séché Environnement’s work has focused for more than 35 years on industrial and territorial ecology by using innovative technologies developed by its R&D. The Group’s unique expertise is deployed in more than 100 locations around the world, including some 40 industrial sites in France. The Group has 4,600 employees, including 2,000 in France, and generated a revenue of about €675 million in 2020, some 25% of which internationally, driven by a dynamic of both internal and external growth through numerous acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and the control of hazardousness, the group contributes directly to the protection of life and biodiversity, an area of strong commitment for the group since its creation

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since 27 November 1997.

The stock is eligible for the PEA-PME (a share savings plan to finance SMEs) and is included in the CAC Mid & Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 – Bloomberg: SCHP.FP – Reuters: CCHE.PA

