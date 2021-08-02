checkAd

Séché Environnement Strategic Development in the Ile-de-France Region with the Acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality, a Sanitation Reference Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 20:00  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Veolia Group for the acquisition of eight operational centers specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities, owned by Osis-IDF, a subsidiary of Veolia Group.

For Séché, the acquisition of these eight centers grouped under the name “Agency Osis-IDF Municipality” completes its range of environmental services with new promising businesses and extends its geographical network to the Ile-de-France region through a leading company in its markets.

With eight centers anchoring it in the heart of the Ile-de-France region, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality is specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities and benefits from a well-distributed network that allows it to serve a diverse and recurring clientele that brings together mainly communities, public entities, water distribution operators, but also industrials and real estate professionals. Thanks to its 218 highly qualified field staff and its fleet of technical vehicles allowing it to address a wide range of services, this Agency is positioned as a leading operator in the most technical markets.

Driven by growing markets that favor innovative and digitalized operators, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality has experienced a steady increase in revenue. This growth is also based on a portfolio of secured and highly recurring contracts.

For Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement: “The acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality represents a major opportunity to strengthen our positions in the Ile-de-France region, where we are already present on the soil remediation markets -such as those of “Greater Paris”-, by placing us significantly on the buoyant markets of sanitation and of hazardous and non-hazardous waste collection. Thanks to its new and perfectly complementary activities, this Agency expands our range of environmental services and makes it possible to implement commercial and industrial synergies extended to all of the Group’s businesses to new clients within the Capital Region. In addition, the Agency will be able to rely on our industrial tools and client portfolio to accelerate its profitable growth nationally in future years.

In steady growth with an average annual revenue increase of +7% since 2017 -excluding 2020-, the Agency s Osis-IDF Municipality is expected to achieve a revenue of €27 million for the current financial year, with growth of around 10% compared to 2020. The EBITDA expected for 2021 is approximately €4m, with an EBIT of the same order.

Séché Environnement has made an irrevocable commitment to Osis-IDF to acquire its Agency Municipality, subject to among other things, the approval of the Autorité de la Concurrence and the fulfilment of the information obligations of the Personnel Representative Bodies.

As a result, the acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2022. Its financing will be carried out on the Group’s free cash, with no significant impact on the liquidity position or on financial leverage.

Next communication

Half Year Result at June 30, 2021: September 13, 2021 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a global reference in the treatment and recovery of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, as well as decontamination operations to serve the environment and health. As a family-owned and French industrial group, Séché Environnement’s work has focused for more than 35 years on industrial and territorial ecology by using innovative technologies developed by its R&D. The Group’s unique expertise is deployed in more than 100 locations around the world, including some 40 industrial sites in France. The Group has 4,600 employees, including 2,000 in France, and generated a revenue of about €675 million in 2020, some 25% of which internationally, driven by a dynamic of both internal and external growth through numerous acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and the control of hazardousness, the group contributes directly to the protection of life and biodiversity, an area of strong commitment for the group since its creation

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since 27 November 1997.

The stock is eligible for the PEA-PME (a share savings plan to finance SMEs) and is included in the CAC Mid & Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 – Bloomberg: SCHP.FP – Reuters: CCHE.PA

Seche Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Séché Environnement Strategic Development in the Ile-de-France Region with the Acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality, a Sanitation Reference Operator Regulatory News: Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Veolia Group for the acquisition of eight operational centers specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities, owned by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
News Corp to Acquire OPIS
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste