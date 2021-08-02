J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

J.P. Morgan AG: Notification On The Implementation of Stabilisation Measures - Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement



The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



2 August 2021



Novem Group SA



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:



Issuer:



Novem Group SA



Guarantor (if any):



Not applicable



Aggregate nominal amount:



14,984,848 no-par value shares



Description:



No-par value shares

ISIN LU235631474



Offer price:



EUR 16.50



Stabilisation Manager:



J.P. Morgan AG



Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:





1,954,545 no-par value shares



Stabilisation market place:



Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra

Stabilisations:

Date Time of order Execution price Amount Market place (EUR) 26-Jul-2021 09:41:44 16.5000 100 XETR 26-Jul-2021 10:29:22 16.5000 54 XETR 26-Jul-2021 10:59:22 16.5000 249 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:30 16.5000 66 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:30 16.5000 1331 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:30 16.5000 836 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:30 16.5000 4123 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:30 16.5000 4123 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 748 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 816 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 68 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 252 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 614 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:31 16.5000 680 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:32 16.5000 2043 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:54 16.5000 1020 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:32:55 16.4900 337 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:33:00 16.4900 292 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:37:37 16.4900 368 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:37:37 16.4900 195 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:48:10 16.4900 409 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:48:10 16.4900 131 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:48:41 16.4900 588 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:48:41 16.4900 228 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:50:10 16.4900 547 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:57:36 16.4900 274 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:57:51 16.4900 63 XETR 26-Jul-2021 11:57:52 16.4900 225 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:38:31 16.4500 114 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:42:42 16.4500 273 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:52:02 16.4500 242 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:52:50 16.4500 160 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:53:21 16.4500 931 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:55:03 16.4500 156 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:55:20 16.4600 355 XETR 26-Jul-2021 12:55:41 16.4600 220 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:06:51 16.4600 223 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:10:43 16.4600 236 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:11:54 16.4600 216 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:13:12 16.4600 229 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:13:52 16.4600 128 XETR 26-Jul-2021 13:14:43 16.4600 207 XETR 26-Jul-2021 14:12:14 16.4500 43 XETR 26-Jul-2021 14:36:19 16.5000 238 XETR 26-Jul-2021 14:50:19 16.5000 267 XETR 26-Jul-2021 14:52:22 16.5000 167 XETR 26-Jul-2021 14:53:41 16.5000 124 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:05:22 16.5000 1317 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:05:22 16.5000 3301 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:05:22 16.5000 377 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:05:47 16.5000 70 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:05:47 16.5000 15 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:07:19 16.5000 236 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:07:25 16.5000 2696 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:07:25 16.5000 1427 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:07:26 16.4400 115 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:07:26 16.5000 4004 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:20:32 16.4400 166 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:48:20 16.4500 103 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:50:11 16.4500 133 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:51:18 16.4500 144 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:53:35 16.4500 135 XETR 26-Jul-2021 15:58:49 16.4500 105 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:17:59 16.4500 62 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:18:00 16.4500 52 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:31:17 16.4500 194 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:35:53 16.5000 1555 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:39:27 16.5000 1201 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:39:28 16.5000 2922 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:39:28 16.4900 89 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:39:28 16.5000 3280 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:49:07 16.4900 5 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:49:07 16.4900 50 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:53:01 16.4900 193 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:53:13 16.4900 91 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:54:32 16.4900 332 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:54:36 16.4900 86 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:55:01 16.4900 458 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:58:01 16.4900 51 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:59:46 16.4900 60 XETR 26-Jul-2021 16:59:46 16.4900 23 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:23:22 16.5000 103 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:25:40 16.5000 23 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:28:16 16.5000 108 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:28:41 16.5000 24 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:29:03 16.5000 20 XETR 26-Jul-2021 17:29:27 16.5000 11 XETR Sum 16.494418 50,646 26-Jul-2021 Weighted average price Total 27-Jul-2021 11:05:07 16.5000 234 XETR 27-Jul-2021 16:44:23 16.5000 313 XETR 27-Jul-2021 17:29:55 16.5000 101 XETR 27-Jul-2021 17:30:10 16.5000 10 XETR 27-Jul-2021 17:36:22 16.5000 221 XETR Sum 16.500000 879 27-Jul-2021 Weighted average price Total 30-Jul-2021 16:08:14 16.5000 5039 XETR 30-Jul-2021 16:42:39 16.5000 220 XETR 30-Jul-2021 17:24:32 16.5000 2 XETR Sum 5,261 30-Jul-2021 Weighted average price Total Sum Weighted Average Price (EUR) Total 26/07/2021 - 30/07/2021 16.49813933 56,786

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities.

This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should not purchase or subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus of the Company (including any supplements thereto) which has been approved by the German federal financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and immediately published thereafter. Copies of such prospectus are available free of charge from Novem Group SA, as well as, for viewing in electronic form, on the website of the Company.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (the "United States"). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company and that would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the financial statements of the Company. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this information is directed at and/or for distribution only to (i) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are collectively referred to herein as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), in which the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") is in effect other than Germany (the "Relevant Member States"), this announcement, and any offer following it, is only addressed to persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). It is assumed that each person in the Relevant Member States who acquires or is offered securities as part of an offering (an "Investor") has represented and agreed that such person is a Qualified Investor; that securities purchased by such person as part of the offering are not being purchased for any person in the EEA other than a Qualified Investor or persons in Germany or another Relevant Member State with comparable legal provisions, with respect to whom the Investor may make decisions at its own discretion; and that the securities would not be purchased for offer or re-sale in the EEA, if this would lead to Novem Group SA or any of its affiliates being required to publish a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

02.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



1223451 02.08.2021