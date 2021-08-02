checkAd

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (July 23th to July 26th)

2 August 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 23 July to 26 July 2021

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer code Transaction date ISIN code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
  Issuer LEI    ISIN code (ISO 6166)     MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-21 FR0000073298 9 000 38,3639 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-21 FR0000073298 5 700 38,4027 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-21 FR0000073298 1 350 38,4382 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jul-21 FR0000073298 1 670 38,4292 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jul-21 FR0000073298 14 000 38,7317 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jul-21 FR0000073298 3 516 38,7907 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

 

