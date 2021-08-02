Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the second quarter of 2021 and providing specific information about the Company’s experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-270-2148, ask to join the Diversicare call, and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.